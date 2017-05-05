7 suspects arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay drug bust
JOINT police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives have arrested seven people, including a high-value target drug personality, in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Sibugay last May 2. Arrested were the following: Joseph Martinez alias Igo Martinez, 37, listed as number four drug personality in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, Robert Martinez, 20, Adolfo Torralba, 33, Jovelito Martinez, 38, Angelo Teope, 40, John Rey Narvaez, 17, and Juven Acas, 21. Chief Superintendent Billy Beltran, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they were arrested in a drug bust operation around 9 a.m., Thursday, in the village of Don Andres, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.
