7 charged in separate Baguio police operations

Combined operatives of the Baguio City Police Office and members of the Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Juanito De Guzman, also known as Chux, 30, a resident of Malaya Dominican. Authorities recovered one heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known "shabu," cash money amounting to P1,000, P1,000 marked money, and a cellular phone.

