5 new police chiefs assume office
THE new police chiefs of towns Consolacion, Bantayan, Sibonga, Santander, and Pinamungajan in Cebu assumed office on Monday morning, May 22. The turnover ceremony, which was led by Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble, was held at the provincial office headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado urged Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Talino for the replacement of Gonzales, whom she accused of failing to stop an illegal gambling activity during the Holy Week.
