5 new police chiefs assume office

5 new police chiefs assume office

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE new police chiefs of towns Consolacion, Bantayan, Sibonga, Santander, and Pinamungajan in Cebu assumed office on Monday morning, May 22. The turnover ceremony, which was led by Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble, was held at the provincial office headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado urged Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Talino for the replacement of Gonzales, whom she accused of failing to stop an illegal gambling activity during the Holy Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC