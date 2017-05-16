4 dead in highway collision in Zamboa...

4 dead in highway collision in Zamboanga del Norte

FOUR people, including two children, died in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a truck, Sunday, May 14, in Zamboanga del Norte. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan said the incident took place around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at Sitio Milaned in the village of Talinga, Leon Postigo town.

