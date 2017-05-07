4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in 2 clas...

4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in 2 clashes in Basilan

Sun-Star

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said the first encounter took place 2 p.m. at Barangay Upper Bembengan and the second at 9 p.m. in Barangay Cabcaban. Identities of the leaders of this ASG band, numbering about 15 to 20, are still being verified as of Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

