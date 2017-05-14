3 notorious drug suspects arrested in...

3 notorious drug suspects arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THREE alleged notorious drug personalities were arrested in separate law enforcement and anti-drug operations in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Sunday. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, identified the arrested drug personalities as Nash Pagalad, Dexter Rabago, 21, and Junie Cuizon, 31. Ecaldre said Pagalad is listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the number 14 top drug personalities in the Zamboanga Peninsula , Rabago as level two high-value target in Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur, and Cuizon, a booking agent of disinfectant products, is level three high-value target drug group leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC