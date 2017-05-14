3 notorious drug suspects arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

THREE alleged notorious drug personalities were arrested in separate law enforcement and anti-drug operations in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Sunday. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, identified the arrested drug personalities as Nash Pagalad, Dexter Rabago, 21, and Junie Cuizon, 31. Ecaldre said Pagalad is listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the number 14 top drug personalities in the Zamboanga Peninsula , Rabago as level two high-value target in Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur, and Cuizon, a booking agent of disinfectant products, is level three high-value target drug group leader.

