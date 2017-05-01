2 rebels killed in attack on Lapanday farm
Two rebels were killed in a clash with security personnel of a cattle ranch and banana plantation in Barangay Pangyan in Calinan, Davao City owned by the Lorenzo family, the New People's Army said Sunday. In a statement, NPA Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez congratulated the NPA's 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion for "serving the punishment against the Lorenzo family".
