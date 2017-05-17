2 NPA rebels surrender in Zamboanga del Sur
EXTREME hardships and false promises have pushed two New People's Army rebels to surrender to the government troops in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the military reported Wednesday, May 17. Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Hamos, Jr., Army's 53rd Infantry Battalion commander, identified them as Rey Anthony Dungog alias "Ka Mark," 19, and Alvin Ladra Calibo alias Ka Jason, 24, both belong to the Main Regional Guerrilla Unit of the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee. Hamos said that Second Lieutenant Maverick Rey Mira facilitated the surrender of the two, who are residents of the village of Balagon, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC