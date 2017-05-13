2,000 graduating students undergo basic labor education

A total of 2,019 graduating students from two state universities here recently undergone a basic labor education Dole-Central Luzon Director Ana Dione said that the seminar, dubbed "Labor Education for Graduation Students" or Legs, is designed to "As our graduating students are about to join the rest of the country's labor force, we encourage them to engage an insightful learning session in our Legs seminars so that they will fully understand their duties and responsibilities as they enter the world of Dole Tarlac Field Office head Aurita Laxamana added that the Legs will prepare and develop students become responsible partners in The Legs was organized by Dole and the Provincial Public Employment Service Office of Tarlac in partnership with the Tarlac Of the total participating graduating students, 1,566 hail from the Tarlac State University while the remaining 453 are from the Senior ... (more)

