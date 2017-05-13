2,000 graduating students undergo bas...

2,000 graduating students undergo basic labor education

Read more: Sun-Star

A total of 2,019 graduating students from two state universities here recently undergone a basic labor education seminar. Dole-Central Luzon Director Ana Dione said that the seminar, dubbed "Labor Education for Graduation Students" or Legs, is designed to prepare students as they join the country's labor force. Dole Tarlac Field Office head Aurita Laxamana added that the Legs will prepare and develop students become responsible partners in the workforce. The Legs was organized by Dole and the Provincial Public Employment Service Office of Tarlac in partnership with the Tarlac universities. Of the total participating graduating students, 1,566 hail from the Tarlac State University while the remaining 453 are from the Senior

Chicago, IL

