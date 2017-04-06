Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid...

Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid from City

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Zamboanga City Government released on April 6 food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit a community in an east coast village of the city. Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and City Social Welfare Officer Socorro Rojas led the distribution of the food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Cambodia, Barangay Tetuan on March 31. Rojas said the distribution was held at the Zamboanga City High School-main campus in Barangay Tetuan where over 50 families are temporarily housed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC