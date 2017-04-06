Zamboanga fire victims get relief aid from City
THE Zamboanga City Government released on April 6 food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit a community in an east coast village of the city. Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and City Social Welfare Officer Socorro Rojas led the distribution of the food packs to families displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Cambodia, Barangay Tetuan on March 31. Rojas said the distribution was held at the Zamboanga City High School-main campus in Barangay Tetuan where over 50 families are temporarily housed.
