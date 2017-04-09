Zamboanga city mayor pays tribute to ...

Zamboanga city mayor pays tribute to war veterans

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has appealed to the members of the local Philippine veterans organization to continue serving the nation by supporting and helping in the fight against criminality, drugs and terrorism. Salazar made the appeal as she paid tribute on Sunday to Philippine veterans-Zambonga chapter, their spouses and children for service to God and country.

Chicago, IL

