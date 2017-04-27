Wife arrested 'after cutting off husb...

Wife arrested 'after cutting off husband's penis with scissors'

Liezel Betitta, 32, allegedly removed husband Mark's appendage in revenge for an affair she believed he was having with a friend's wife, according to reports. She is said to have launched the attack after discovering him at a friend's house earlier this week.

