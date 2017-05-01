Wenceslao: Labor and the Reds

THE communist New People's Army recently attacked the plants of Lapanday Food Corp. in Davao City, setting afire several equipments, disarming blue guards and seizing three high-powered firearms. A statement by the NPA's Southerm Mindanao Regional Operations Command said that the attack "served as a punitive action" against the Lorenzos, the owners of the firm, for their "numerous crimes against agricultural workers, peasants and Lumad."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.