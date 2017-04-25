Village official, NPA rebel dead in Z...

Village official, NPA rebel dead in Zambo Sur shootout

TWO people, including a village official and a New People's Army rebel, were killed in an exchange of gunfire in San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported on Tuesday, April 25. Chief Superintendent Billy Beltran, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the incident occurred around 9 p.m., Saturday, at Purok 1 in the village of Dumalian, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur. Investigation showed that Matchuca together with a companion, Danny Boy Balolong, were having a drinking spree at the store of Rommel Vergas when Lihop and three others suddenly appeared and opened fire.

