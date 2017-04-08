US Special Forces joining PH troops in symbolic - Bataan Death March'
In a display of solidarity in honoring wartime troops, the United States Special Forces will join Filipino soldiers and police officers in a commemorative march to mark the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March today. Starting off at Kilometer Zero of this town, the symbolic march will traverse the Zigzag Road in Bataan, parts of Pampanga enroute to Capas, Tarlac - a distance of 145 kilometers.
