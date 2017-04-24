US-Philippines relations on an uptick...

US-Philippines relations on an uptick ahead of annual Balikatan drills

Thousands of U.S. troops will head to the Philippines for next month's Balikatan military exercise, in a sign that the dark clouds that hovered over the alliance last year may be clearing. In September, firebrand Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte - at odds with America and Europe over his crackdown on drug dealers - called for U.S. special operators to leave Mindanao island and advocated scrapping future war games with U.S. forces.

