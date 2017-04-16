Tropical Depression Crising weakens i...

Tropical Depression Crising weakens into LPA

Satellite image of Low Pressure Area Crising as of 12:40 a.m., April 16, 2017. TROPICAL Depression Crising has weakened into a Low Pressure Area after making landfall over Samar Saturday night, the country's weather agency said.

