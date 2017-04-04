Top Caraga NPA leader surrenders

A TOP New People's Army officer in Caraga Region surrendered on Sunday, April 2, due to "hardship and disillusionment" and the belief that the Duterte administration is their best chance to have a peaceful life. Estelito Camino Jr., known as Ka Puma, commanding officer of the Sub-Region Sentro de Grabidad of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA operating on the tri-boundaries of Surigao del Sur and Agusan provinces, surrendered to the 401st Brigade.

