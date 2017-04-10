This girl can: Meet the Newcastle teen hoping to represent Great Britain at Miss Universe
Kathryn Bland, 19, from Chapel House, is one of 40 girls taking part in the finals this summer in the hope of being chosen to represent GB The 19-year-old will be one of 40 girls taking part in the world-famous finals in South Wales - and she's gunning to be Britain's main girl. The determined business and psychology student has never taken part in a pageant before, but is delighted to have made it through to the last stage.
