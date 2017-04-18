Tell it to SunStar: Probe deaths of civilians in Bohol clash

AN independent investigation on the deaths of two elderly couple in Brgy. Napo, Inabanga, Bohol should be held immediately amidst howls of protest from their relatives and neighbors denying military claims that Crisanta and Constancio Petalco were members of the criminal group Abu Sayyaf whom the military attacked in the area on April 11, 2017.

