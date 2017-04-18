Tell it to SunStar: Probe deaths of c...

Tell it to SunStar: Probe deaths of civilians in Bohol clash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

AN independent investigation on the deaths of two elderly couple in Brgy. Napo, Inabanga, Bohol should be held immediately amidst howls of protest from their relatives and neighbors denying military claims that Crisanta and Constancio Petalco were members of the criminal group Abu Sayyaf whom the military attacked in the area on April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC