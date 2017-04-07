Task Force Davao steps up anti-terror...

Task Force Davao steps up anti-terror drive

TASK Force Davao formally launched Friday, April 7, at Southern Mindanao Transport Terminal Inc. Terminal, SM City Davao, its intensified "No To Terror" advocacy campaign. The drive seeks to elevate the public's level of awareness as the task force's major partner in monitoring the security of the city.

