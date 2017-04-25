Switchfoot dares to inspire
Since 20 percent of the band Switchfoot is Filipino, it is just fair that it keeps coming back to the Philippines. This time, the band, composed of brothers Jon and Tim Foreman , Drew Shirley , Chad Butler and Filipino Jerome Fontamillas finally landed in Cebu.
