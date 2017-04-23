'Suan cannot be charged with nepotism'

'Suan cannot be charged with nepotism'

AN INFLUENTIAL member of the Citizens Watch for Good Governance said the councilors' practice of employing family members as staff may not be nepotism but may be a possible violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Lawyer Antonio Soriano, CWGG convenor, said Councilor Lordan Suan cannot be charged with nepotism since he is not the appointing authority of the City Council of Cagayan de Oro.

Chicago, IL

