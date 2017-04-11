Solar Philippines offers - leasing ar...

Solar Philippines offers - leasing arrangement' for households

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Leviste-led Solar Philippines is offering 'leasing arrangement" to Filipino households who would opt for a 'big shift" to solar in meeting their electricity needs. According to Solar Philippines President Leandro Leviste, the company dangles "zero upfront solar leases on a monthly rate in selected areas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC