Security guard stabbed to death in Cagayan de Oro

A SECURITY guard was stabbed to death while a fast food server was fatally injured after an alleged heated argument over drugs at an eatery in Cogon, Cagayan de Oro, April 6. Around 2:40 a.m., officers of police station 2-Cogon received a call for assistance from a lady who said that there was an ongoing fight inside the Remember Me Fastfood and Eatery along Captain Vicente Roa Hayes street. Police found the dead body of 29-year-old Alfie Saturno of Barangay Tumpagon.

