Security guard stabbed to death in Ca...

Security guard stabbed to death in Cagayan de Oro

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

A SECURITY guard was stabbed to death while a fast food server was fatally injured after an alleged heated argument over drugs at an eatery in Cogon, Cagayan de Oro, April 6. Around 2:40 a.m., officers of police station 2-Cogon received a call for assistance from a lady who said that there was an ongoing fight inside the Remember Me Fastfood and Eatery along Captain Vicente Roa Hayes street. Police found the dead body of 29-year-old Alfie Saturno of Barangay Tumpagon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC