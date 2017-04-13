Secret Cell Found in Philippines Police Station

In this April 27, 2017 photo, detainees crouch on the floor inside a secret jail after being discovered by the Commission on Human Rights at Police Station 1 at Tondo district in Manila, Philippines. Members of the Philippines' Commission on Human Rights, accompanied by journalists, have discovered a tiny, secret cell in a Manila police station that was stuffed with 12 men and women who had been detained for a week.

