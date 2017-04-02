SC affirms CA Cebu's decision on mari...

SC affirms CA Cebu's decision on marijuana peddler

16 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Supreme Court has affirmed a decision of the Court of Appeals in Cebu, finding guilty for sale and illegal possession of dangerous drugs a marijuana peddler arrested in Dumaguete last 2010. The SC's First Division in a decision dated February 22 held accused Adalton Arce guilty of Section 5 and Section 11 of the R.A 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

