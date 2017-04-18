Russian navy visits Philippines as Duterte tightens ties with U.S. foes
The Philippine Navy's band marches in front of the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag, docked during a goodwill visit, at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, Philippines April 20, 2017. Russian Navy crew members of the guided missile cruiser Varyag work on the deck, upon arrival at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, April 20, 2017, for a goodwill visit to the Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC