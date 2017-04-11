Reports: 2 armed men killed in Bohol ...

Reports: 2 armed men killed in Bohol clash

2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

TWO members of an armed group were killed in an encounter with government troops in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol, Tuesday dawn, April 11. Senior Police Officer 1 Edwin Melichor, desk officer of Inabanga Police Station, said police and military troopers are still in the area. The troops have cordoned off the area and seized three boats used by the armed men, said reports from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Chicago, IL

