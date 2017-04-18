Rebels attack soldiers in Aliwagwag F...

Rebels attack soldiers in Aliwagwag Falls; 1 soldier injured, 2 rebels slain

Around 40 suspected members of the New People's Army attacked a group of soldiers deployed at the popular tourist spot Aliwagwag Falls Eco Park in Cateel, Davao Oriental at In a press release, Rhyan Batchar, chief of the Division Public Affairs Office of the 10th Infantry Division, said gunfight between soldiers belonging to the 67th Infantry Battalion and rebel forces lasted for about 45 minutes. An M-14 rifle was left behind by the rebels, he said.

Chicago, IL

