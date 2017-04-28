Powerful quake rouses people from sleep in south Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - Philippine officials say a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 has struck off a southern province and prompted a local tsunami warning, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the pre-dawn quake was centered at sea off Sarangani province and struck relatively deep below the seabed Saturday.

