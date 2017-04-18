Police describe kill rewards, staged ...

Police describe kill rewards, staged crime scenes in Duterte's drug war

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Philippine police have received cash payments for executing drug suspects, planted evidence at crime scenes and carried out most of the killings they have long blamed on vigilantes, said two senior officers who are critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs." FILE PHOTO: Arturo Lascanas, a retired Davao policeman, wipes his tears during a news conference at the Senate headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines February 20, 2017.

