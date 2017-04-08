Philippines to fortify Spratly island...

Philippines to fortify Spratly islands it holds

1 hr ago

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he has ordered the military to occupy and fortify all Philippine-held islands in the disputed South China Sea to assert the country's claims amid what he says is a race to control territory in the area. Duterte said he has ordered the armed forces to occupy and place Philippine flags on all islands, reefs and shoals controlled by the Philippines.

Chicago, IL

