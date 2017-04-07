Philippines to Follow Indonesia With ...

Philippines to Follow Indonesia With Tax Amnesty to Spur Revenue

Read more: Bloomberg

The Philippines will follow Indonesia's lead in implementing a tax amnesty as it seeks to boost revenue to pay for its ambitious spending plans, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said. The government will target tax evaders and beef up compliance before adopting an amnesty program, which will probably be very similar to Indonesia's, Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday.

