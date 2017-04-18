Philippines policymakers push 'Dutertenomics' rebrand, without Duterte

The Philippines re-branded its economic agenda on Tuesday and promised "audacious policymaking" by President Rodrigo Duterte under an ambitious programme named "Dutertenomics", showcased at a high-profile event he did not attend. FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.