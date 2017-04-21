Philippines: Foiled attack staged by IS-linked extremists

This undated photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines on April 12, 2017, shows people stand by boats which the military said were used by Abu Sayyaf militants to enter the Ibananga River in Bohol province, central Philippines, as government troopers continue clearing operations. Philippine officials said Saturday, April 15, 2017, that an investigation shows that a foiled attack on a resort island this week was a kidnapping and bombing mission by at least three nascent groups affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.