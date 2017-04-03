Philippines' Duterte plans to visit disputed South China Sea island
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he plans to visit an island the Philippines claims in the disputed South China Sea and raise the Philippine flag. Duterte told reporters he would also fortify the island of Thitu with barracks.
