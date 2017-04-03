Philippines' Duterte invites EU criti...

Philippines' Duterte invites EU critics, wants to 'slap them'

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out on Friday at European Union critics of his bloody anti-narcotics campaign, threatening to "slap" them. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016.

