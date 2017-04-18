Philippines: De Lima lauds cops for r...

Philippines: De Lima lauds cops for revealing cash-for-kills arrangement

Police investigate the body of Herman Cunanan, whom police said was killed by men riding in two motorcycles, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines Oct 19, 2016. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro A JAILED critic of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday praised police who alleged in a Reuters report that officers received cash for executing drug suspects, and said an international criminal case should be filed against the president for crimes against humanity.

Chicago, IL

