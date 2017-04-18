Philippines: De Lima lauds cops for revealing cash-for-kills arrangement

Police investigate the body of Herman Cunanan, whom police said was killed by men riding in two motorcycles, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines Oct 19, 2016. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro A JAILED critic of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday praised police who alleged in a Reuters report that officers received cash for executing drug suspects, and said an international criminal case should be filed against the president for crimes against humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.