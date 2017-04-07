Philippines, communist rebels agree on interim ceasefire
On 5 April the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines reached an Agreement on an Interim Joint Ceasefire which is to be effective until a permanent ceasefire agreement is forged as part of a Comprehensive Agreement on End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces. These four conditions before the start of the 4th round of peace talks in The Netherlands were: immediate release of captured police and military personnel, bilateral ceasefire agreement, the signing of a bilateral ceasefire agreement; a stop to the alleged extortion activities of rebels; and the non-recognition of any territorial claim made by the communists.
