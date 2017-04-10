Philippines: Abu Sayyaf militants att...

Philippines: Abu Sayyaf militants attack popular tourist island

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

GOVERNMENT forces clashed with Abu Sayyaf terrorists on the resort island of Bohol, Philippines, on Tuesday leaving a reported eight people dead, including three Philippine military personnel. "We have received a report five of the enemies were killed and we have also recovered from them four high-powered firearms," military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC