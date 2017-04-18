Philippine troops kill suspected mili...

Philippine troops kill suspected militant on resort island

Philippine forces killed a suspected Muslim militant in new fighting Saturday in a central resort province where troops foiled possible kidnapping and bombing plots by extremists earlier this month, officials said. Army troops and police killed Joselito Melloria in a gunbattle with about seven militants near Clarin town in Bohol province.

