Philippine troops kill militant blamed for beheading Canadians
Philippines military chief of staff says troops recovered and identified the remains of Moammar Askali, who used the nom de guerre Abu Rami Philippine militants claiming to belong to Abu Sayyaf are seen holding hostages, from left to right, Filipina Marites Flor, Canadian Robert Hall, and Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad, in a still frame made from a militant video accessed by the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SITE Intelligence Group MANILA, Philippines - Philippine troops battling militants in a central province have killed a key Abu Sayyaf commander who had been blamed for the beheadings of two Canadian hostages in 2016.
