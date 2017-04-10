Philippine troops kill militant blame...

Philippine troops kill militant blamed for beheading Canadians

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MacLeans

Philippines military chief of staff says troops recovered and identified the remains of Moammar Askali, who used the nom de guerre Abu Rami Philippine militants claiming to belong to Abu Sayyaf are seen holding hostages, from left to right, Filipina Marites Flor, Canadian Robert Hall, and Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad, in a still frame made from a militant video accessed by the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SITE Intelligence Group MANILA, Philippines - Philippine troops battling militants in a central province have killed a key Abu Sayyaf commander who had been blamed for the beheadings of two Canadian hostages in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC