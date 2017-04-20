Period for Matobato's surrender alrea...

Period for Matobato's surrender already lapsed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE National Bureau of Investigation -Davao is looking for self-proclaimed member of the Davao Death Squad Edgar Matobato, who is believed to be in hiding, following the arrest warrants earlier issued by the court against him. In the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police press conference at The Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday, April 19, NBI-Davao head lawyer Arnold Rosales said the bureau has created a task group to look for Matobato who was, reportedly, hiding earlier in Pangasinan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC