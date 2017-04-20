Period for Matobato's surrender already lapsed

THE National Bureau of Investigation -Davao is looking for self-proclaimed member of the Davao Death Squad Edgar Matobato, who is believed to be in hiding, following the arrest warrants earlier issued by the court against him. In the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police press conference at The Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday, April 19, NBI-Davao head lawyer Arnold Rosales said the bureau has created a task group to look for Matobato who was, reportedly, hiding earlier in Pangasinan.

