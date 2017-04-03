Peanut vendor shot dead in Cagayan de...

Peanut vendor shot dead in Cagayan de Oro

A PEANUT vendor was shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen around 2:30 a.m. at Rotunda Circle in Barangay Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City, on Monday, April 3. Concerned citizens called the Cagayan de Oro city police station in Macasandig around 2:10 a.m. to report that they heard six gunshots in the direction of the Rotunda Circle. Initial investigation showed that the victim, who sustained three gunshot wounds, was of legal age and a native of Barangay Kiyaab of the Municipality of Antipas in North Cotabato.

