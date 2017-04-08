Palace defends Duterte's order to dev...

Palace defends Duterte's order to develop Pagasa

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is serving the interest of the Filipinos in ordering the development of Pagasa Island in the West Philippine Sea, a Palace official said Friday, April 7. "The President recently announced plans to improve, and implement the Pagasa Development plan which includes nine areas. This is part of his mandate to serve the best interests of the nation," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Chicago, IL

