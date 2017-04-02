Palace assures protection of Aquino, ...

Palace assures protection of Aquino, others amid rebels' threat

Read more: Sun-Star

THE Duterte administration assured Sunday the security of former President Benigno Aquino III and other individuals whom the communist leadership ordered to be arrested for the Kidapawan massacre last year. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella belittled the National Democratic Front in Southern Mindanao for "indicting" Aquino, North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Talino-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Representative Nancy Catamco, several other government civilian personalities and military and police officials for the "bloody dispersal" of Lumad and farmers who barricaded the national highway in Kidapawan City on April 1, 2016.

Chicago, IL

