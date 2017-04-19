Oro mayor implicated in job order scandal
A CAGAYAN de Oro City councilor claimed that City Vice Mayor Joaquin Uy told him it was City Mayor Oscar Moreno who instructed Uy to bar all the job reappointment orders by the minority side of the local legislative body. "We are also a victim of this situation, because up until now, we don't have a single job order employee since January up to now, supposed to be we should have them because it is included in the annual approved budget for the councilors," City Councilor Leon Gan said.
