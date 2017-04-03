Opposing death penalty in the Philippines
All three Filipino United Methodist bishops and the National United Methodist Youth Fellowship in the Philippines have spoken out against legislation that was overwhelmingly approved earlier this month by the lawmakers in House of Representatives. The legislation, which much now go to the Senate, allows the death penalty for serious drug offences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC