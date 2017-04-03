Opposing death penalty in the Philipp...

Opposing death penalty in the Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: United Methodist Church

All three Filipino United Methodist bishops and the National United Methodist Youth Fellowship in the Philippines have spoken out against legislation that was overwhelmingly approved earlier this month by the lawmakers in House of Representatives. The legislation, which much now go to the Senate, allows the death penalty for serious drug offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC