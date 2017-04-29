NPAs attack Lapanday facilities; mayor says it is terror act
Members of the communist New People's Army attacked several facilities of Davao-based Lapanday Foods Corporation, injuring a civilian and taking away several firearms from security guards early dawn Saturday, April 29. "The 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion NPA-SMR victoriously launched three simultaneous tactical offensives in Davao City against the Lorenzo-owned companies and ranch starting at around 2 a.m. today," the NPA-Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez said in a statement. Sanchez said they disarmed security guards at Lapanday's two box plants in Barangay Mandug before setting on fire several equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC