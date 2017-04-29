NPAs attack Lapanday facilities; mayo...

NPAs attack Lapanday facilities; mayor says it is terror act

Members of the communist New People's Army attacked several facilities of Davao-based Lapanday Foods Corporation, injuring a civilian and taking away several firearms from security guards early dawn Saturday, April 29. "The 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion NPA-SMR victoriously launched three simultaneous tactical offensives in Davao City against the Lorenzo-owned companies and ranch starting at around 2 a.m. today," the NPA-Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez said in a statement. Sanchez said they disarmed security guards at Lapanday's two box plants in Barangay Mandug before setting on fire several equipment.

Chicago, IL

